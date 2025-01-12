Northwestern hosts Akins and No. 16 Michigan State

Michigan State Spartans (13-2, 4-0 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

Michigan State Spartans (13-2, 4-0 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -3; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Michigan State visits Northwestern after Jaden scored 20 points in Michigan State’s 88-54 win over the Washington Huskies.

The Wildcats are 8-0 in home games. Northwestern is fourth in the Big Ten in team defense, allowing 66.2 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The Spartans are 4-0 in Big Ten play. Michigan State ranks second in the Big Ten with 38.1 rebounds per game led by Jaxon Kohler averaging 8.4.

Northwestern makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Michigan State has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Michigan State has shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of Northwestern have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Martinelli is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Akins is shooting 46.2% and averaging 14.1 points for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Spartans: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 38.0 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.