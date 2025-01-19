Northwestern and No. 24 Minnesota face off in conference matchup

Minnesota Golden Gophers (16-2, 4-2 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (7-9, 0-5 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (16-2, 4-2 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (7-9, 0-5 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big Ten foes Northwestern and No. 24 Minnesota face off on Sunday.

The Wildcats have gone 5-6 in home games. Northwestern has a 2-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Golden Gophers are 4-2 against conference opponents. Minnesota scores 77.4 points and has outscored opponents by 24.0 points per game.

Northwestern makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (35.5%). Minnesota scores 5.8 more points per game (77.4) than Northwestern gives up (71.6).

The Wildcats and Golden Gophers match up Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Williams is averaging 10.8 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Amaya Battle is averaging 10.7 points, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Golden Gophers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

