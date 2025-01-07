Northwestern and Indiana meet for conference matchup

Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (7-8, 0-4 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (7-8, 0-4 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yarden Garzon and Indiana take on Taylor Williams and Northwestern in Big Ten action Wednesday.

The Wildcats are 5-5 in home games. Northwestern averages 15.9 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Hoosiers are 2-1 in conference games. Indiana ranks sixth in the Big Ten shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

Northwestern’s average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Indiana allows. Indiana averages 72.1 points per game, 0.2 more than the 71.9 Northwestern gives up.

The Wildcats and Hoosiers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 10.5 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Garzon is averaging 14.4 points and 3.5 assists for the Hoosiers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Hoosiers: 8-2, averaging 73.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

