Northern Kentucky takes on Milwaukee, aims to halt 4-game skid

Milwaukee Panthers (14-7, 7-3 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (9-11, 4-5 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Milwaukee Panthers (14-7, 7-3 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (9-11, 4-5 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky will try to stop its four-game slide when the Norse play Milwaukee.

The Norse have gone 8-4 at home. Northern Kentucky is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers have gone 7-3 against Horizon League opponents. Milwaukee leads the Horizon League scoring 17.7 fast break points per game.

Northern Kentucky’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Milwaukee allows. Milwaukee scores 8.7 more points per game (79.1) than Northern Kentucky allows to opponents (70.4).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Robinson is shooting 48.9% and averaging 15.7 points for the Norse. Josh Dilling is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Kentrell Pullian averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Themus Fulks is averaging 16.7 points and 4.7 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

