Northern Kentucky takes home win streak into matchup with Purdue Fort Wayne

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-5, 3-1 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -2; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky hosts Purdue Fort Wayne looking to continue its six-game home winning streak.

The Norse have gone 6-2 in home games. Northern Kentucky is fifth in the Horizon League with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Trey Robinson averaging 2.1.

The Mastodons are 3-1 against Horizon League opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks third in the Horizon League scoring 36.1 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Jackson averaging 12.0.

Northern Kentucky scores 71.3 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 72.7 Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 12.3 more points per game (82.7) than Northern Kentucky gives up to opponents (70.4).

The Norse and Mastodons match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is scoring 15.3 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Norse.

Maximus Nelson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 80.1 points, 25.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

