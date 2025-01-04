Northern Kentucky knocks off Green Bay 78-60

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Josh Dilling’s 24 points helped Northern Kentucky defeat Green Bay 78-60 on Saturday. Dilling had…

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Josh Dilling’s 24 points helped Northern Kentucky defeat Green Bay 78-60 on Saturday.

Dilling had eight rebounds for the Norse (9-7, 4-1 Horizon League). Trey Robinson went 6 of 13 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 17 points. Sam Vinson shot 3 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding five rebounds and seven assists.

Marcus Hall finished with 19 points for the Phoenix (2-15, 0-6). Preston Ruedinger added 13 points and six assists for Green Bay. Jeremiah Johnson had nine points. The loss was the Phoenix’s 12th straight.

Northern Kentucky’s next game is Wednesday against Youngstown State on the road, and Green Bay visits Milwaukee on Saturday.

