Northern Kentucky hosts Green Bay following Robinson’s 26-point outing

Green Bay Phoenix (2-14, 0-5 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 1…

Green Bay Phoenix (2-14, 0-5 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky hosts Green Bay after Trey Robinson scored 26 points in Northern Kentucky’s 69-68 overtime victory against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Norse have gone 7-2 in home games. Northern Kentucky is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Phoenix are 0-5 against conference opponents. Green Bay is 2-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Northern Kentucky is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 47.3% Green Bay allows to opponents. Green Bay has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Northern Kentucky have averaged.

The Norse and Phoenix face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is averaging 16 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Norse.

Marcus Hall is averaging 12.6 points for the Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 65.4 points, 26.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.