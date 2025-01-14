Northern Iowa wins 73-56 against Evansville

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Tytan Anderson’s 15 points helped Northern Iowa defeat Evansville 73-56 on Tuesday night. Anderson had…

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Tytan Anderson’s 15 points helped Northern Iowa defeat Evansville 73-56 on Tuesday night.

Anderson had eight rebounds for the Panthers (11-7, 5-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Will Hornseth went 5 of 6 from the field to add 12 points. Ben Schwieger had 10 points and shot 2 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 8 from the free-throw line.

Tayshawn Comer led the way for the Purple Aces (6-12, 3-4) with 18 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Cameron Haffner added 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Evansville. Michael Day also had nine points.

Northern Iowa took the lead about 7 1/2 minutes into the first half and did not relinquish it. Anderson led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 32-18 at the break. Northern Iowa pulled away with an 11-2 run in the second half to extend a 10-point lead to 19 points. They outscored Evansville by three points in the final half, as Hornseth led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.