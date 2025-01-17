Northern Iowa visits Southern Illinois after Dibba’s 22-point game

Northern Iowa Panthers (11-7, 5-2 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (7-11, 2-5 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Iowa Panthers (11-7, 5-2 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (7-11, 2-5 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois hosts Northern Iowa after Ali Abdou Dibba scored 22 points in Southern Illinois’ 73-51 victory against the Missouri State Bears.

The Salukis are 4-3 in home games. Southern Illinois is ninth in the MVC scoring 72.9 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Panthers are 5-2 in MVC play. Northern Iowa ranks third in the MVC shooting 37.4% from 3-point range.

Southern Illinois is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 43.4% Northern Iowa allows to opponents. Northern Iowa averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Southern Illinois gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dibba is scoring 16.1 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Salukis.

Tytan Anderson is averaging 14.7 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 80.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.