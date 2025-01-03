Northern Iowa visits Schwieger and Valparaiso

Northern Iowa Panthers (9-5, 3-0 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (8-6, 1-2 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northern Iowa Panthers (9-5, 3-0 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (8-6, 1-2 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso takes on Northern Iowa after Cooper Schwieger scored 22 points in Valparaiso’s 73-72 win over the Missouri State Bears.

The Beacons have gone 6-2 at home. Valparaiso has a 3-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Panthers are 3-0 in MVC play. Northern Iowa is fifth in the MVC with 15.1 assists per game led by Trey Campbell averaging 3.4.

Valparaiso is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 43.1% Northern Iowa allows to opponents. Northern Iowa averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Valparaiso allows.

The Beacons and Panthers square off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schwieger is averaging 14.2 points and seven rebounds for the Beacons.

Tytan Anderson is scoring 13.8 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

