Northern Iowa visits Missouri State following McDermott’s 21-point performance

Northern Iowa Panthers (10-9, 5-3 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (14-4, 6-1 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa visits Missouri State after Maya McDermott scored 21 points in Northern Iowa’s 84-59 victory over the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Bears are 8-0 in home games. Missouri State is fifth in the MVC scoring 72.7 points while shooting 43.7% from the field.

The Panthers are 5-3 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa ranks ninth in the MVC with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Grace Boffeli averaging 5.7.

Missouri State is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 42.4% Northern Iowa allows to opponents. Northern Iowa averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Missouri State allows.

The Bears and Panthers face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lacy Stokes is averaging 13.4 points, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals for the Bears. Kyrah Daniels is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

McDermott is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Panthers. Kayba Laube is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 9-1, averaging 74.4 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

