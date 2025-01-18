Northern Iowa visits Dibba and Southern Illinois

Northern Iowa Panthers (11-7, 5-2 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (7-11, 2-5 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Northern Iowa Panthers (11-7, 5-2 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (7-11, 2-5 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois takes on Northern Iowa after Ali Abdou Dibba scored 22 points in Southern Illinois’ 73-51 win over the Missouri State Bears.

The Salukis are 4-3 on their home court. Southern Illinois is ninth in the MVC scoring 72.9 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Panthers are 5-2 in MVC play. Northern Iowa is third in the MVC allowing 68.0 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

Southern Illinois is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 43.4% Northern Iowa allows to opponents. Northern Iowa has shot at a 51.3% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points above the 45.0% shooting opponents of Southern Illinois have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dibba is shooting 49.1% and averaging 16.1 points for the Salukis.

Trey Campbell is averaging 11.4 points for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 80.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

