Northern Iowa takes on Murray State after McDermott’s 21-point showing

Murray State Racers (10-4, 4-1 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (9-7, 4-1 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Murray State Racers (10-4, 4-1 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (9-7, 4-1 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa hosts Murray State after Maya McDermott scored 21 points in Northern Iowa’s 67-44 win against the Bradley Braves.

The Panthers are 5-2 in home games. Northern Iowa is fifth in the MVC with 32.9 points per game in the paint led by McDermott averaging 10.0.

The Racers are 4-1 in MVC play. Murray State averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 9-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Northern Iowa averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Murray State gives up. Murray State averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Northern Iowa gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDermott is averaging 20.7 points and 4.8 assists for the Panthers.

Halli Poock averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Racers: 8-2, averaging 89.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

