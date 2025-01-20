Northern Iowa hosts Missouri State following White’s 24-point game

Missouri State Bears (7-12, 0-8 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (11-8, 5-3 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Missouri State Bears (7-12, 0-8 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (11-8, 5-3 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State takes on Northern Iowa after Dez White scored 24 points in Missouri State’s 74-68 loss to the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Panthers are 9-2 on their home court. Northern Iowa is seventh in the MVC with 13.9 assists per game led by Trey Campbell averaging 2.9.

The Bears are 0-8 in MVC play. Missouri State has a 5-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Northern Iowa makes 50.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Missouri State has allowed to its opponents (47.5%). Missouri State averages 70.1 points per game, 1.8 more than the 68.3 Northern Iowa gives up to opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tytan Anderson is averaging 14.4 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Panthers.

White is averaging 15.8 points for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 26.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

