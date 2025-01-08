Northern Iowa hosts Harcum and Murray State

Murray State Racers (8-7, 2-2 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (9-6, 3-1 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Murray State Racers (8-7, 2-2 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (9-6, 3-1 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -5.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State visits Northern Iowa after Terence Harcum scored 20 points in Murray State’s 66-59 win against the Drake Bulldogs.

The Panthers are 8-1 on their home court. Northern Iowa averages 77.5 points and has outscored opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Racers are 2-2 in conference play. Murray State is 4-7 against opponents over .500.

Northern Iowa averages 77.5 points, 8.8 more per game than the 68.7 Murray State allows. Murray State averages 8.0 more points per game (75.5) than Northern Iowa gives up to opponents (67.5).

The Panthers and Racers meet Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Campbell is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 9.9 points and 3.3 assists.

Harcum is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, while averaging 12.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Racers: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

