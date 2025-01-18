Northern Iowa hosts Belmont after Jones’ 22-point game

Belmont Bruins (10-7, 5-1 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (9-8, 4-2 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Belmont Bruins (10-7, 5-1 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (9-8, 4-2 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont visits Northern Iowa after Tuti Jones scored 22 points in Belmont’s 80-65 victory against the Drake Bulldogs.

The Panthers are 5-3 on their home court. Northern Iowa is third in the MVC scoring 76.9 points while shooting 46.3% from the field.

The Bruins have gone 5-1 against MVC opponents. Belmont ranks ninth in the MVC with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Carmyn Harrison averaging 2.4.

Northern Iowa scores 76.9 points, 13.7 more per game than the 63.2 Belmont allows. Belmont averages 66.8 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 69.9 Northern Iowa gives up to opponents.

The Panthers and Bruins match up Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maya McDermott is averaging 20.5 points and 4.9 assists for the Panthers.

Kendal Cheesman is averaging 9.8 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Bruins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 69.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

