Northern Illinois visits Watson and Buffalo

Northern Illinois Huskies (9-11, 3-6 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (18-2, 7-2 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on Northern Illinois after Chellia Watson scored 22 points in Buffalo’s 73-40 win against the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Bulls are 10-1 on their home court. Buffalo is 14-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Huskies are 3-6 in MAC play. Northern Illinois has a 1-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Buffalo averages 76.1 points, 6.3 more per game than the 69.8 Northern Illinois allows. Northern Illinois averages 8.6 more points per game (66.3) than Buffalo allows (57.7).

The Bulls and Huskies square off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watson is averaging 19.5 points for the Bulls. Terah Harness is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chelby Koker is scoring 12.8 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Huskies. Brooke Stonebraker is averaging 10.0 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

