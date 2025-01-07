Northern Illinois visits Mobley and Akron

Northern Illinois Huskies (7-6, 1-1 MAC) at Akron Zips (7-7, 1-1 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northern Illinois Huskies (7-6, 1-1 MAC) at Akron Zips (7-7, 1-1 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron hosts Northern Illinois after Alexus Mobley scored 23 points in Akron’s 74-54 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Zips have gone 5-3 in home games. Akron ranks fourth in the MAC in rebounding with 34.7 rebounds. Shelbee Brown paces the Zips with 7.9 boards.

The Huskies are 1-1 in conference play. Northern Illinois is eighth in the MAC scoring 66.6 points per game and is shooting 43.2%.

Akron averages 66.8 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 68.4 Northern Illinois allows. Northern Illinois has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 39.3% shooting opponents of Akron have averaged.

The Zips and Huskies match up Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Vejsicky is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, while averaging 10 points.

Lexi Carlsen is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 7.4 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

