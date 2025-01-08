Northern Illinois visits Mobley and Akron

Northern Illinois Huskies (7-6, 1-1 MAC) at Akron Zips (7-7, 1-1 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northern Illinois Huskies (7-6, 1-1 MAC) at Akron Zips (7-7, 1-1 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on Northern Illinois after Alexus Mobley scored 23 points in Akron’s 74-54 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Zips are 5-3 in home games. Akron ranks fourth in the MAC in rebounding averaging 34.7 rebounds. Shelbee Brown leads the Zips with 7.9 boards.

The Huskies have gone 1-1 against MAC opponents. Northern Illinois is eighth in the MAC scoring 66.6 points per game and is shooting 43.2%.

Akron’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Northern Illinois gives up. Northern Illinois has shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 39.3% shooting opponents of Akron have averaged.

The Zips and Huskies face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Vejsicky is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, while averaging 10 points.

Alecia Doyle is scoring 12.6 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

