Northern Illinois takes on Eastern Michigan on 5-game losing streak

Northern Illinois Huskies (7-10, 1-5 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-15, 0-6 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois looks to stop its five-game skid with a win against Eastern Michigan.

The Eagles are 1-7 on their home court. Eastern Michigan has a 1-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Huskies are 1-5 in MAC play. Northern Illinois ranks second in the MAC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Brooke Stonebraker averaging 5.8.

Eastern Michigan’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Northern Illinois allows. Northern Illinois’ 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points lower than Eastern Michigan has allowed to its opponents (49.2%).

The Eagles and Huskies square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackenzie Amalia is averaging 10.3 points and 5.1 assists for the Eagles.

Chelby Koker is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 0-10, averaging 60.3 points, 26.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

