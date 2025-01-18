Northern Illinois takes on Bowling Green, aims to break 4-game slide

Northern Illinois Huskies (7-9, 1-4 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (8-8, 2-3 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Northern Illinois Huskies (7-9, 1-4 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (8-8, 2-3 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois comes into the matchup with Bowling Green as losers of four in a row.

The Falcons have gone 5-1 in home games. Bowling Green is fifth in the MAC in rebounding with 33.9 rebounds. Erika Porter leads the Falcons with 5.6 boards.

The Huskies have gone 1-4 against MAC opponents. Northern Illinois averages 17.9 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Bowling Green makes 42.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Northern Illinois has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Northern Illinois averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Bowling Green allows.

The Falcons and Huskies meet Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Kohler is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 12.4 points.

Chelby Koker is averaging 11.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.