Northern Illinois plays Ohio, looks for 4th straight victory

Ohio Bobcats (2-9, 0-1 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (7-5, 1-0 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ohio Bobcats (2-9, 0-1 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (7-5, 1-0 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Ohio.

The Huskies are 3-2 on their home court. Northern Illinois is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The Bobcats are 0-1 in conference matchups. Ohio is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 19.2 turnovers per game.

Northern Illinois scores 67.6 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 75.3 Ohio gives up. Ohio averages 57.8 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 68.2 Northern Illinois gives up.

The Huskies and Bobcats face off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney McCrea is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 7.4 points.

Kennedi Watkins is averaging 14.7 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 2-8, averaging 56.6 points, 27.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.