Northern Illinois hosts Miami (OH) after Jones’ 25-point showing

Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-4, 3-0 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (4-11, 0-3 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -13; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois hosts Miami (OH) after Quentin Jones scored 25 points in Northern Illinois’ 108-70 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

The Huskies are 4-2 on their home court. Northern Illinois is 4-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The RedHawks are 3-0 in MAC play. Miami (OH) ranks second in the MAC with 16.7 assists per game led by Peter Suder averaging 3.5.

Northern Illinois’ average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Miami (OH) gives up. Miami (OH) averages 11.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Northern Illinois gives up.

The Huskies and RedHawks square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Dent Jr. is averaging 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Huskies.

Antwone Woolfolk is averaging 7.9 points and 5.9 rebounds for the RedHawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 70.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

RedHawks: 8-2, averaging 88.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.