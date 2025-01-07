Northern Illinois hosts Kent State after Davis’ 20-point game

Kent State Golden Flashes (9-4, 0-1 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (4-9, 0-1 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Kent State Golden Flashes (9-4, 0-1 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (4-9, 0-1 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -12.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State plays Northern Illinois after VonCameron Davis scored 20 points in Kent State’s 75-67 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

The Huskies are 4-1 on their home court. Northern Illinois ranks eighth in the MAC in team defense, giving up 74.5 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Golden Flashes are 0-1 in MAC play. Kent State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Northern Illinois scores 72.6 points, 8.1 more per game than the 64.5 Kent State allows. Kent State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Northern Illinois allows.

The Huskies and Golden Flashes square off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Dent Jr. is averaging 12.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Huskies.

Cli’Ron Hornbeak is averaging eight points and seven rebounds for the Golden Flashes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 69.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.