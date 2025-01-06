Northern Illinois hosts Davis and Kent State

Kent State Golden Flashes (9-4, 0-1 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (4-9, 0-1 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Kent State Golden Flashes (9-4, 0-1 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (4-9, 0-1 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State visits Northern Illinois after VonCameron Davis scored 20 points in Kent State’s 75-67 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

The Huskies have gone 4-1 at home. Northern Illinois is fifth in the MAC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by TJ Copeland Jr. averaging 5.0.

The Golden Flashes are 0-1 in conference matchups. Kent State averages 69.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

Northern Illinois scores 72.6 points, 8.1 more per game than the 64.5 Kent State gives up. Kent State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Northern Illinois gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quentin Jones is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Huskies.

Davis is averaging 15.3 points for the Golden Flashes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 69.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

