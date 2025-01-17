Northern Illinois hosts Central Michigan following Jarusevicius’ 23-point showing

Central Michigan Chippewas (7-9, 1-3 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (4-12, 0-4 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Michigan Chippewas (7-9, 1-3 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (4-12, 0-4 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan plays Northern Illinois after Ugnius Jarusevicius scored 23 points in Central Michigan’s 82-63 win against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Huskies are 4-3 in home games. Northern Illinois is 2-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Chippewas have gone 1-3 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan scores 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game.

Northern Illinois averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.9 per game Central Michigan gives up. Central Michigan has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 45.2% shooting opponents of Northern Illinois have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quentin Jones is averaging 16.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Huskies.

Anthony Pritchard is averaging 13 points, four assists and 2.3 steals for the Chippewas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 72.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

