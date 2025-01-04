Northern Illinois faces Ohio, seeks 4th straight win

Ohio Bobcats (2-9, 0-1 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (7-5, 1-0 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ohio Bobcats (2-9, 0-1 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (7-5, 1-0 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois will attempt to keep its three-game win streak going when the Huskies take on Ohio.

The Huskies are 3-2 on their home court. Northern Illinois is 1-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bobcats are 0-1 against MAC opponents. Ohio gives up 75.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 17.5 points per game.

Northern Illinois’ average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Ohio allows. Ohio averages 57.8 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 68.2 Northern Illinois gives up to opponents.

The Huskies and Bobcats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alecia Doyle is scoring 13.1 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Huskies.

Bailey Tabeling averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 25.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 2-8, averaging 56.6 points, 27.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

