Northern Illinois faces Eastern Michigan after Jones’ 25-point game

Northern Illinois Huskies (4-8) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-6)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -7.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois takes on Eastern Michigan after Quentin Jones scored 25 points in Northern Illinois’ 117-50 win over the East-West Phantoms.

The Eagles are 2-2 on their home court. Eastern Michigan averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Huskies are 0-7 in road games. Northern Illinois is ninth in the MAC scoring 72.8 points per game and is shooting 41.6%.

Eastern Michigan is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43.2% Northern Illinois allows to opponents. Northern Illinois’ 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than Eastern Michigan has given up to its opponents (46.9%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Terry is averaging 15.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Eagles.

James Dent Jr. averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

