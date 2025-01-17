Northern Illinois faces Bowling Green, looks to stop 4-game skid

Northern Illinois Huskies (7-9, 1-4 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (8-8, 2-3 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Northern Illinois Huskies (7-9, 1-4 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (8-8, 2-3 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois looks to stop its four-game losing streak with a victory over Bowling Green.

The Falcons have gone 5-1 at home. Bowling Green is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Huskies have gone 1-4 against MAC opponents. Northern Illinois is 3-2 in one-possession games.

Bowling Green makes 42.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Northern Illinois has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Northern Illinois averages 65.4 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the 68.6 Bowling Green allows.

The Falcons and Huskies match up Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amy Velasco is averaging 16.8 points and 4.5 assists for the Falcons.

Brooke Stonebraker is scoring 11.6 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

