Northern Colorado wins 83-82 against Montana State

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Marcell McCreary scored 21 points, Langston Reynolds made a go-ahead layup with four seconds left, and Northern Colorado overcame a 20-point deficit to beat Montana State 83-82 on Thursday night.

Northern Colorado trailed 63-43 with 12:45 left.

McCreary shot 8 for 11, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Bears (11-5, 3-0 Big Sky Conference). Isaiah Hawthorne scored 18 points and added nine rebounds. Jaron Rillie had 15 points and shot 6 for 11, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Brandon Walker led the way for the Bobcats (5-11, 0-3) with 20 points. Montana State also got 16 points, two steals and two blocks from Agbonkpolo. Patrick McMahon finished with 13 points. The loss was the Bobcats’ sixth in a row.

