Northern Colorado visits Sacramento State after Martin’s 20-point showing

Northern Colorado Bears (8-8, 1-4 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (8-9, 1-3 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State hosts Northern Colorado after Jaydia Martin scored 20 points in Sacramento State’s 75-70 loss to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Hornets are 5-2 in home games. Sacramento State ranks third in the Big Sky with 14.8 assists per game led by Benthe Versteeg averaging 5.7.

The Bears have gone 1-4 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Sacramento State scores 66.2 points, 8.1 more per game than the 58.1 Northern Colorado allows. Northern Colorado has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points greater than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Sacramento State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin is shooting 44.8% and averaging 14.8 points for the Hornets.

Tatum West is shooting 54.6% and averaging 10.5 points for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 58.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 11.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.