Northern Colorado visits Eastern Washington following Reynolds’ 22-point showing

Northern Colorado Bears (14-6, 6-1 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (6-14, 2-5 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Northern Colorado Bears (14-6, 6-1 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (6-14, 2-5 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -5.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado visits Eastern Washington after Langston Reynolds scored 22 points in Northern Colorado’s 77-76 loss to the Idaho Vandals.

The Eagles have gone 5-3 in home games. Eastern Washington is fifth in the Big Sky with 14.1 assists per game led by Nic McClain averaging 3.9.

The Bears have gone 6-1 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado averages 17.0 assists per game to lead the Big Sky, paced by Jaron Rillie with 5.0.

Eastern Washington averages 73.2 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 74.6 Northern Colorado allows. Northern Colorado has shot at a 51.2% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points greater than the 46.6% shooting opponents of Eastern Washington have averaged.

The Eagles and Bears face off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Cook is scoring 15.4 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Eagles. Mason Williams is averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games.

Reynolds is averaging 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bears. Isaiah Hawthorne is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.