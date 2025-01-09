Northern Colorado takes on Montana State, seeks to stop 4-game skid

Montana State Bobcats (12-2, 2-0 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (7-6, 0-2 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (12-2, 2-0 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (7-6, 0-2 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado looks to end its four-game skid when the Bears play Montana State.

The Bears have gone 5-1 in home games. Northern Colorado is third in the Big Sky scoring 69.8 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Bobcats are 2-0 against Big Sky opponents. Montana State ranks fifth in the Big Sky with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Katelynn Martin averaging 5.5.

Northern Colorado’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Montana State gives up. Montana State averages 11.9 more points per game (70.0) than Northern Colorado allows (58.1).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum West is averaging 11.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Bears.

Marah Dykstra is shooting 51.7% and averaging 14.5 points for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 13.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 66.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 12.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.