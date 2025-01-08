Northern Colorado takes on Montana State, aims to stop 4-game skid

Montana State Bobcats (12-2, 2-0 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (7-6, 0-2 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (12-2, 2-0 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (7-6, 0-2 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado comes into the matchup with Montana State as losers of four games in a row.

The Bears have gone 5-1 at home. Northern Colorado is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Bobcats are 2-0 against Big Sky opponents. Montana State is second in the Big Sky with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Taylee Chirrick averaging 1.8.

Northern Colorado scores 69.8 points, 14.9 more per game than the 54.9 Montana State allows. Montana State has shot at a 40.3% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 39.1% shooting opponents of Northern Colorado have averaged.

The Bears and Bobcats match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum West is shooting 56.2% and averaging 11.8 points for the Bears.

Esmeralda Morales is averaging 13.6 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 13.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 66.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 12.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points.

