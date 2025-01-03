Northern Colorado takes on Idaho State on 3-game skid

Northern Colorado Bears (7-5, 0-1 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (5-7, 0-1 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Northern Colorado Bears (7-5, 0-1 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (5-7, 0-1 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado is looking to end its three-game slide with a victory over Idaho State.

The Bengals are 3-2 in home games. Idaho State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears are 0-1 against conference opponents. Northern Colorado averages 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game.

Idaho State is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 39.1% Northern Colorado allows to opponents. Northern Colorado averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Idaho State gives up.

The Bengals and Bears match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophia Covello averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc.

Tatum West is averaging 12 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 4-6, averaging 58.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 12.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

