Northern Colorado puts home win streak on the line against Portland State

Portland State Vikings (10-6, 2-1 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (12-5, 4-0 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Bears face Portland State.

The Bears are 7-1 on their home court. Northern Colorado is second in the Big Sky with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Hawthorne averaging 4.8.

The Vikings are 2-1 in Big Sky play. Portland State is 2-2 in one-possession games.

Northern Colorado averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Portland State gives up. Portland State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Northern Colorado allows.

The Bears and Vikings match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Langston Reynolds is scoring 17.6 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bears.

Jaylin Henderson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 81.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

