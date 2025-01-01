Northern Colorado hosts Weber State after Wisne’s 22-point outing

Weber State Wildcats (6-8) at Northern Colorado Bears (8-5) Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado takes…

Weber State Wildcats (6-8) at Northern Colorado Bears (8-5)

Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado takes on Weber State after Brock Wisne scored 22 points in Northern Colorado’s 82-75 win against the Denver Pioneers.

The Bears are 5-1 on their home court. Northern Colorado ranks sixth in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 32.8 rebounds. Isaiah Hawthorne leads the Bears with 5.6 boards.

The Wildcats have gone 1-5 away from home. Weber State has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Northern Colorado makes 49.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points higher than Weber State has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Weber State averages 76.6 points per game, 1.4 more than the 75.2 Northern Colorado gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Langston Reynolds is shooting 60.3% and averaging 17.7 points for the Bears.

Blaise Threatt is averaging 17.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.5 steals for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 80.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

