Northern Colorado hosts Idaho State after Darling’s 20-point game

Idaho State Bengals (6-6, 1-0 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (9-5, 1-0 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State visits Northern Colorado after Dylan Darling scored 20 points in Idaho State’s 72-67 victory over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Bears are 6-1 in home games. Northern Colorado is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Bengals have gone 1-0 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State is eighth in the Big Sky scoring 73.8 points per game and is shooting 42.3%.

Northern Colorado averages 83.5 points, 18.5 more per game than the 65.0 Idaho State gives up. Idaho State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Northern Colorado allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Langston Reynolds is averaging 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bears.

Darling is averaging 14 points, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bengals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 81.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Bengals: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 37.8 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

