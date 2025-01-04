Northern Colorado hosts Idaho State after Darling’s 20-point game

Idaho State Bengals (6-6, 1-0 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (9-5, 1-0 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (6-6, 1-0 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (9-5, 1-0 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -7; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State visits Northern Colorado after Dylan Darling scored 20 points in Idaho State’s 72-67 win over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Bears are 6-1 in home games. Northern Colorado scores 83.5 points while outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Bengals are 1-0 in conference games. Idaho State averages 73.8 points while outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game.

Northern Colorado averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Idaho State gives up. Idaho State averages 73.8 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 75.0 Northern Colorado gives up to opponents.

The Bears and Bengals face off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaron Rillie is averaging 8.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Bears.

Darling is averaging 14 points, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bengals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 81.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Bengals: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 37.8 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.