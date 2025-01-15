Northern Colorado faces Portland State, aims to end road skid

Northern Colorado Bears (8-7, 1-3 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (3-9, 0-3 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Northern Colorado Bears (8-7, 1-3 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (3-9, 0-3 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado will try to stop its four-game road losing streak when the Bears play Portland State.

The Vikings are 2-4 in home games. Portland State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears are 1-3 in conference games. Northern Colorado ranks ninth in the Big Sky shooting 29.7% from 3-point range.

Portland State is shooting 38.6% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 39.6% Northern Colorado allows to opponents. Northern Colorado averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Portland State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alaya Fitzgerald is shooting 38.3% and averaging 11.6 points for the Vikings.

Tatum West is averaging 10.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 3-7, averaging 55.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 13.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points.

