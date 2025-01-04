Northern Colorado faces Idaho State, looks to stop road losing streak

Northern Colorado Bears (7-5, 0-1 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (5-7, 0-1 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Northern Colorado Bears (7-5, 0-1 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (5-7, 0-1 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado will try to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Bears face Idaho State.

The Bengals have gone 3-2 at home. Idaho State gives up 63.6 points and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

The Bears are 0-1 in conference matchups. Northern Colorado is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Idaho State scores 59.4 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 58.1 Northern Colorado gives up. Northern Colorado has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Idaho State have averaged.

The Bengals and Bears match up Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kacey Spink is averaging 6.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.6 steals for the Bengals.

Tatum West is averaging 12 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 4-6, averaging 58.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 12.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.