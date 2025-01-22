Northern Colorado faces Idaho on 8-game win streak

Northern Colorado Bears (14-5, 6-0 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (8-11, 3-3 Big Sky) Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Colorado Bears (14-5, 6-0 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (8-11, 3-3 Big Sky)

Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado will attempt to extend its eight-game win streak with a victory over Idaho.

The Vandals are 5-3 in home games. Idaho has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears have gone 6-0 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Idaho averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Northern Colorado allows. Northern Colorado averages 8.3 more points per game (82.4) than Idaho gives up (74.1).

The Vandals and Bears face off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristian Gonzalez is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Vandals. Tyler Mrus is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Langston Reynolds is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Bears. Isaiah Hawthorne is averaging 16.8 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

