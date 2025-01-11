Northern Colorado defeats Montana 81-57

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Brock Wisne scored 19 points as Northern Colorado beat Montana 81-57 on Saturday night. Wisne added…

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Brock Wisne scored 19 points as Northern Colorado beat Montana 81-57 on Saturday night.

Wisne added eight rebounds and five assists for the Bears (12-5, 4-0 Big Sky Conference). Langston Reynolds scored 17 points while shooting 7 of 15 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line and added 15 rebounds. Isaiah Hawthorne had 17 points and went 8 of 14 from the field. It was the sixth straight victory for the Bears.

The Grizzlies (10-7, 3-1) were led in scoring by Money Williams, who finished with 15 points. Te’Jon Sawyer added nine points and six rebounds for Montana. Kai Johnson also had eight points.

Both teams next play Thursday. Northern Colorado hosts Portland State and Montanaplays Weber State on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

