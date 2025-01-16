Northern Colorado Bears play the Portland State Vikings on 6-game win streak

Portland State Vikings (10-6, 2-1 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (12-5, 4-0 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (10-6, 2-1 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (12-5, 4-0 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -8.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado comes into a matchup against Portland State as winners of six straight games.

The Bears are 7-1 in home games. Northern Colorado is the top team in the Big Sky with 17.5 assists per game led by Jaron Rillie averaging 5.5.

The Vikings are 2-1 in Big Sky play. Portland State ranks second in the Big Sky with 16.7 assists per game led by Qiant Myers averaging 6.6.

Northern Colorado makes 51.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.8 percentage points higher than Portland State has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Portland State has shot at a 48.8% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 46.2% shooting opponents of Northern Colorado have averaged.

The Bears and Vikings meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zack Bloch is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 8.3 points.

Myers is averaging 7.6 points and 6.6 assists for the Vikings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 81.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

