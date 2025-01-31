Northern Arizona visits Northern Colorado following Hawthorne’s 32-point performance

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (13-8, 4-4 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (15-6, 7-1 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (13-8, 4-4 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (15-6, 7-1 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado plays Northern Arizona after Isaiah Hawthorne scored 32 points in Northern Colorado’s 67-62 victory over the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Bears have gone 9-1 in home games. Northern Colorado averages 81.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The Lumberjacks are 4-4 in conference play. Northern Arizona is third in the Big Sky scoring 78.6 points per game and is shooting 46.3%.

Northern Colorado averages 81.4 points, 10.9 more per game than the 70.5 Northern Arizona allows. Northern Arizona averages 78.6 points per game, 4.6 more than the 74.0 Northern Colorado gives up.

The Bears and Lumberjacks face off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hawthorne is shooting 48.2% and averaging 17.6 points for the Bears. Langston Reynolds is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jayden Jackson is averaging 12.5 points and 3.8 assists for the Lumberjacks. Trenton McLaughlin is averaging 19.6 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 53.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

