Northern Arizona visits Idaho State after Feldman’s 25-point game

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-4) at Idaho State Bengals (5-6)

Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona takes on Idaho State after Taylor Feldman scored 25 points in Northern Arizona’s 79-70 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Bengals are 3-1 in home games. Idaho State allows 62.2 points and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

The Lumberjacks are 3-4 in road games. Northern Arizona is second in the Big Sky with 29.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Sophie Glancey averaging 6.5.

Idaho State’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Idaho State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Halle Wright is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Bengals.

Leia Beattie is averaging 11.2 points and 4.3 assists for the Lumberjacks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 4-6, averaging 55.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 38.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

