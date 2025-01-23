Northern Arizona visits Eastern Washington after Cook’s 21-point outing

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (11-8, 2-4 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (6-13, 2-4 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (11-8, 2-4 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (6-13, 2-4 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -2.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington hosts Northern Arizona after Andrew Cook scored 21 points in Eastern Washington’s 74-64 loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

The Eagles have gone 5-2 at home. Eastern Washington is eighth in the Big Sky scoring 73.8 points while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Lumberjacks have gone 2-4 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Arizona is the Big Sky leader with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Carson Towt averaging 9.1.

Eastern Washington makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Northern Arizona has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Northern Arizona averages 78.9 points per game, 2.3 more than the 76.6 Eastern Washington gives up.

The Eagles and Lumberjacks match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cook is shooting 54.4% and averaging 15.6 points for the Eagles. Mason Williams is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Trenton McLaughlin is averaging 21.7 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lumberjacks. Jayden Jackson is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

