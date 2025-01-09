Northern Arizona hosts Montana after Moran’s 22-point showing

Montana Grizzlies (5-8, 1-1 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (11-4, 2-0 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (5-8, 1-1 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (11-4, 2-0 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona takes on Montana after Olivia Moran scored 22 points in Northern Arizona’s 92-78 win over the Weber State Wildcats.

The Lumberjacks are 4-0 on their home court. Northern Arizona is 4-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Grizzlies are 1-1 in Big Sky play. Montana is 3-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.4 turnovers per game.

Northern Arizona scores 81.5 points, 11.9 more per game than the 69.6 Montana allows. Montana has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Northern Arizona have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leia Beattie is averaging 11.6 points and 4.3 assists for the Lumberjacks.

Mack Konig is averaging 11.7 points and 5.5 assists for the Grizzlies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 7-3, averaging 81.0 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.