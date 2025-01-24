Northern Arizona hosts Idaho following Nelson’s 27-point game

Idaho Vandals (14-4, 6-1 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (15-5, 6-1 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (14-4, 6-1 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (15-5, 6-1 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho visits Northern Arizona after Olivia Nelson scored 27 points in Idaho’s 68-57 win over the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Lumberjacks have gone 6-1 in home games. Northern Arizona scores 79.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Vandals have gone 6-1 against Big Sky opponents.

Northern Arizona averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Idaho allows. Idaho averages 67.1 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 73.1 Northern Arizona allows to opponents.

The Lumberjacks and Vandals face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leia Beattie is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, while averaging 10.7 points and 3.8 assists. Taylor Feldman is shooting 41.9% and averaging 19.2 points over the past 10 games.

Nelson is averaging 13.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Vandals. Hope Hassmann is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Vandals: 8-2, averaging 64.4 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points.

