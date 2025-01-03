Northern Arizona hosts conference rival Weber State

Weber State Wildcats (6-9, 0-1 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-5, 0-1 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (6-9, 0-1 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-5, 0-1 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State visits Northern Arizona in Big Sky action Saturday.

The Lumberjacks have gone 6-1 at home. Northern Arizona scores 81.8 points and has outscored opponents by 10.4 points per game.

The Wildcats are 0-1 in Big Sky play. Weber State is 4-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.5 turnovers per game.

Northern Arizona averages 81.8 points, 11.1 more per game than the 70.7 Weber State gives up. Weber State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Northern Arizona gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trenton McLaughlin is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, while averaging 22.3 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals.

Blaise Threatt is averaging 17 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 76.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

